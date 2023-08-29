The Kremlin approved a new campaign of fakes and propaganda against Ukraine. Intelligence identified five main narratives

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on August 25, 2023, a meeting was held in the administration of the Russian president regarding the new stage of the information war in Ukrainian and global media spaces. It approved another disinformation campaign against Ukraine and its Western allies, which will start working in the near future.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by the first deputy head of Putinʼs administration Serhiy Kiriyenko, Kremlin "technologists" and media representatives who carry out information operations.

The intelligence identified five main narratives:

"mass mobilization": it seems that they are mobilizing all Ukrainians without exception, women, the elderly and minors, the unfit and the sick;

"disappointment of Ukrainian partners in the possibility of victory": fictitious agreements on "peace in exchange for territory" and fake "political agreements". For example, fakes about the alleged "secret agreement" between the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko and the Republican Party of the USA regarding his support in the upcoming presidential elections of Ukraine;

"Ukrainian counteroffensive is not successful": apparently increasing the number of burials of Ukrainian defenders on the example of cemeteries of large cities and replicating the topic of the death of local soldiers in every region of Ukraine, searching for those responsible for "failures" in order to discredit the leadership of the troops.

"total corruption": it seems that the state does not fight corruption, and the corrupt are not punished;

"beautiful" life in the occupied territories: apparently high salaries, low prices, "development" of infrastructure and "reconstruction" of destroyed housing, "free" elections, demonstration of fake documents about Ukraineʼs renunciation of the occupied territories, information about the alleged surrender of Kupyansk.

The MDI urges to observe information hygiene and to trust only official sources of information.