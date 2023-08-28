Defense forces in the Kherson region destroyed the Russian “novelty” radar “Predel-E”

Defense forces in the Kherson region destroyed the Russian over-the-horizon detection radar station "Predel-E". The occupiers called it a novelty of the military-industrial complex.

This is reported by the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

"Mobile coastal radar station of over-the-horizon detection with increased stealth "Predel-E" — this is how ambitiously and pompously the Russians presented the new product of their military-industrial complex to a narrow circle of specialists in June of this year. Then, in the "completely secret" mode, they directed it to the temporarily occupied Kherson region in order to track our actions both by sea and on land," the fighters say.

"Predel-E" also covered the rather modern complex of radio-electronic warfare "Layer-2", but already in August, the unique development worth $200 million was completely destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers, along with the protective complex.