Western military training Ukrainian soldiers in the EU faced a lack of translators.

Dutch general Martin Bonn, who is in charge of the training mission, told the Financial Times that translators were "the number one problem". Most often, they are insufficiently qualified — both from the Ukrainian side and from Western countries. A big problem is the translation of military and technical terms.

A similar problem also arose in Denmark, where about eight Ukrainian pilots and dozens of technical personnel are training on F-16 fighters at the Skridstrup Air Base. The Danish military said that training was delayed, in particular, because of the level of language proficiency and health checks of Ukrainians.

European instructors emphasize the "extraordinary motivation" of Ukrainian fighters. But they also noted that their ages and abilities vary widely. According to the instructors, one fighter who trained in Germany was 71 years old.