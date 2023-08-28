The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported the treason to the Russian soldier who shot a NOVUS guard in Bucha

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine informed about the suspicion of a Russian soldier — a senior gunner of the 1st self-propelled artillery battery as part of the 76th Airborne Assault Division, who killed a Novus supermarket security guard in Bucha.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informed about this on August 28.

On February 27, 2022, during the movement of a column of Russian troops in Bucha, a senior Russian officer ordered through radio communication to identify all people who were dressed in black clothing as enemies. With this order, he violated the principle of distinction, because a large number of civilians could have attributes of black color. Such "identification of the enemy" could cause accidental civilian casualties and civilian injuries.

The occupiers spotted a local resident near the NOVUS store in Bucha. He worked there as a security guard and was wearing a black uniform marked "NOVUS Security". The man had no weapon and did not pose any threat to the occupiers, but they shot him.