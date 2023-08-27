Georgia admitted former Ukrainian prisoners who were taken by Russia from the occupied territories

Georgia allowed five former Ukrainian prisoners, who were taken by Russia from the Kherson region, into its territory.
"Novaya gazeta Europa" writes about this with reference to the human rights organization Unmode.
Human rights defenders moved the men to a safe place. They will be helped to prepare documents for returning to Ukraine.
- On August 25, it became known that Georgian border guards did not allow five former prisoners from the Kherson region to enter the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine dealt with the situation. The men were in the buffer zone for more than eight days, and appeals to the human rights commissioner in Georgia and to Ukrainian diplomats did not yield results. One of the men said that no Ukrainian diplomat contacted them.
- In the fall of last year, the Russians, fleeing from the right-bank part of the Kherson region, took more than a thousand convicts through the Crimea, several human rights organizations told "Mediazona". In most cases, these people were then sent to the colonies of Krasnodar Krai, Rostov and Volgograd regions, where they served the terms assigned by Ukrainian courts. After the expiration of the terms, Ukrainians were often sent to the courts, where they were recognized as illegally staying on the territory of Russia and settled in centers for temporary detention of foreign citizens. They can stay there for months, depending on what documents they have with them.