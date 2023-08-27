New Zealand will provide Ukrainian refugees with a residence permit

New Zealand will issue a residence permit to those Ukrainians who arrived in the country on a special visa introduced after the start of the full-scale war.

This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the statement of the countryʼs government.

Holders of a special Ukrainian visa, who will receive the document by March 15, 2024, will be able to apply for a passport.

According to the New Zealand government, 1,510 Ukrainians have received such visas, 340 of whom have already received a residence permit. After March 15, 2024, the government will stop issuing special visas.

Those wishing to obtain a permit must provide a medical certificate, pass an inspection and pay $708.