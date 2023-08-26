The Guardian: NATO commanders held a meeting with Zaluzhny on the Ukrainian-Polish border

The commander of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, and top NATO military personnel met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and his team on August 15.

The Guardian writes about it.

According to the publication, the meeting lasted five hours. They discussed the progress of Ukraineʼs counteroffensive, as well as plans for the coming winter and long-term battle strategy.

In addition to Radakin, the Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, was present.

The Guardian writes that after this meeting, the strategy of the Defense Forces of Ukraine changed. Currently, the Ukrainian military is concentrating its efforts on the Zaporizhzhia region and the exit to the Sea of Azov.

"I think you can see that they are focused on the Zaporizhia front," the source said.