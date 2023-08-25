The first trailer for Sean Pennʼs documentary about the war in Ukraine has been released

The trailer of Sean Pennʼs documentary "Superpower" about the war in Ukraine has appeared. The premiere of the film is planned for September 18.

American actor and director Sean Penn, American television personality Aaron Kaufman and their team visited Ukraine seven times to shoot a film about the war. At first, the idea of the film was to tell about Zelenskyʼs journey from a comedian to the president of the country, but in the end, the war formed the basis of the film.

Penn was in Ukraine at the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. The "Superpower" tape contains conversations with Zelensky in Kyiv at the beginning of the invasion. The president talks to the filmmaker in the shelter and says, "Weʼre just ordinary people who want to live in our country." Later, Zelensky continues to appeal to the whole world through Sean Pennʼs film: "We need Americans to understand the price we have to pay to be free."

"Ukrainians will win. The question is at what cost,” Penn says in the film. "Ukraineʼs superpower lies in the strength of its leader, its people and, ultimately, its soul," reads the description of the trailer.