CNN: The fuselage of the jet at the time of the fall of Yevgeny Prigozhin was almost intact

The fuselage of the jet carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin was almost intact when the plane hit the ground.
This is reported by CNN and publishes an image of the synthesized aperture radar ( SAR ).
It shows that the crash site has the shape of an oblong oval containing mostly the fuselage. Although most of the wreckage appears in place in the form of a fuselage at the edge of a forest clearing, smaller pieces of the plane fell elsewhere. A little more than two kilometers away (southeast of the main wreckage site), part of the planeʼs tail can be seen standing on a lawn near a row of houses.
- On August 22, a plane flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver region. 10 people died — 7 passengers and three crew members. It is not known what exactly happened to the plane. Almost immediately after the incident, "Rosaviatsia" reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board. The channels associated with the PMC "Wagner" wrote that the plane had been shot down, and that Prigozhin himself had died. The investigative committee began an investigation into the crash on the grounds of violation of flight safety rules. According to the media, Prigozhin flew from Mali to Moscow on Il planes with refueling in Damascus and only in Moscow did he get on his plane.
- The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that all 10 people on board had died, then "Rosaviatsia" published a list of these people — among them Yevgeny Prigozhin and co-founder of the PMC "Wagner" Dmytro Utkin. Their deaths have not been officially confirmed, identification of the bodies is ongoing. Likewise, there are no official versions regarding the reasons for the downing of the plane, only guesses in the media, among the main ones being explosives on board or the downing of anti-aircraft defenses.