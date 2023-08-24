CNN: The fuselage of the jet at the time of the fall of Yevgeny Prigozhin was almost intact

The fuselage of the jet carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin was almost intact when the plane hit the ground.

This is reported by CNN and publishes an image of the synthesized aperture radar ( SAR ).

It shows that the crash site has the shape of an oblong oval containing mostly the fuselage. Although most of the wreckage appears in place in the form of a fuselage at the edge of a forest clearing, smaller pieces of the plane fell elsewhere. A little more than two kilometers away (southeast of the main wreckage site), part of the planeʼs tail can be seen standing on a lawn near a row of houses.