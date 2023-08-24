Biden informed about sanctions against those involved in the deportation of children from Ukraine

The United States is imposing new anti-Russian sanctions against those responsible for the forced displacement of Ukrainians and deportations.
This was reported by US President Joe Biden in his congratulations on the Independence Day of Ukraine. However, he did not name the people who will be subject to restrictions.
"We are also working with all states to hold Russian forces accountable for war crimes and other atrocities they committed in Ukraine. Including the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. These children have been stolen from their parents and are being kept apart from their families. It is unacceptable. And today we are announcing new sanctions to bring to justice those responsible for these forced displacements and deportations, as well as to demand the return of Ukrainian children to their families," the American president noted.
Biden added that the United States will continue to work with partners around the world to support Ukraineʼs ability to defend itself against Russia.
"Our support for Ukraineʼs independence is steadfast and strong. Thatʼs why the United States and other G7 countries issued a joint declaration in Lithuania last month pledging to help Ukraine maintain a military capable of deterring Russian aggression in the coming years, a declaration now joined by more than 25 countries. Together with our partners in Europe, we support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom now and will help in the long term," the US president emphasized.
- The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of Russiaʼs war crimes, for which Putin and the childrenʼs ombudsman of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. Currently, at least 19 453 Ukrainian children are known to have been forcibly deported to Russia. Ukraine also has evidence that Belarus participates in the deportation of Ukrainian children.
- On April 27, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized the deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children to the territory of Russia as genocide. PACE called on the International Criminal Court to consider the possibility of criminal prosecution for this crime.