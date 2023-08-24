Biden informed about sanctions against those involved in the deportation of children from Ukraine

The United States is imposing new anti-Russian sanctions against those responsible for the forced displacement of Ukrainians and deportations.

This was reported by US President Joe Biden in his congratulations on the Independence Day of Ukraine. However, he did not name the people who will be subject to restrictions.

"We are also working with all states to hold Russian forces accountable for war crimes and other atrocities they committed in Ukraine. Including the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia. These children have been stolen from their parents and are being kept apart from their families. It is unacceptable. And today we are announcing new sanctions to bring to justice those responsible for these forced displacements and deportations, as well as to demand the return of Ukrainian children to their families," the American president noted.

Biden added that the United States will continue to work with partners around the world to support Ukraineʼs ability to defend itself against Russia.

"Our support for Ukraineʼs independence is steadfast and strong. Thatʼs why the United States and other G7 countries issued a joint declaration in Lithuania last month pledging to help Ukraine maintain a military capable of deterring Russian aggression in the coming years, a declaration now joined by more than 25 countries. Together with our partners in Europe, we support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom now and will help in the long term," the US president emphasized.