Ukraine is currently capable of hitting Russian positions anywhere in Crimea

Ukraine is currently capable of reaching any point in Crimea to destroy Russian positions and their equipment.

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov informed about this in an interview with "Radio Svoboda".

"We have the ability to strike any part of the temporarily occupied Crimea as for now. We can reach the enemy at absolutely any point," he said.

Budanov noted that there are many different options for the de-occupation of Crimea, but "it is impossible without military, combat operations."

"Those who were engaged in stupid activities better leave. And those who are waiting [for us] need to prepare and do everything to help," noted the head of the MDI.