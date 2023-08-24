Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his greetings to the Independence Day of Ukraine, mentioned those "who give Ukraine independence", saying that "everyone is important" in the struggle for it.

"Today we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our Independence. This is a value for each of us. And we are fighting for that. And in this struggle, everyone is important. Because this is a fight for what is important to everyone. This is independent Ukraine. There are no small matters in a great war. There are no unnecessary ones. There are no unimportant ones. This applies to people, actions, and words. When we celebrate the independence of Ukraine, everyone can feel themselves in it. Everyone can ask themselves: where are you in Ukrainian independence? And what is added to your independence? And how did you help independence?" noted the head of state.

Zelensky mentioned, in particular, the Ukrainian military who stood up to protect Ukraine, their relatives, refugees, children who draw pictures for the military, teachers, energy workers, rescuers, journalists, those who are engaged in demining, those who survived the occupation, prisoners, who was injured.