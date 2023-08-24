Newsweek: The Russian army lost more than 20% of its planes due to its own negligence

More than 20% of the recorded losses of Russian manned aircraft and helicopters during the 18 months of the full-scale invasion were not caused by the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but by system failures, pilot errors, "friendly fire" and other incidents not directly related to combat operations.

Newsweek writes about it.

The publication used intelligence data from Oryx open sources, as well as reports from the Russian media.

From February 24, 2022, and according to data as of August 17, 2023, every fifth (21.7%) confirmed loss of manned aviation of the Russian Federation, including jet aircraft, helicopters and transport aircraft, was caused by negligence.

Oryx estimated that as of August 17, Russia had lost 186 aircraft and helicopters, of which 13 were listed as "non-combat" losses.

Newsweek reported that they were able to detect the destruction of 221 manned aircraft, including 17 jets and 18 helicopters. That is, a total of 48 units, which are considered non-combat losses. Among them, in particular, seven Su-25 aircraft, four MiG-31 supersonic interceptors and three Russian Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopters.