The Russians hit the Dnipro with missiles. There are victims

On the night of August 24, the Russians hit the Dnipro with missiles. One of them was shot down by Air Defense Forces.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The occupiers aimed at the transport facility. Seven people were injured — three men and four women, aged 32 to 55. Six were hospitalized in moderate condition.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Сергій Лисак / Дніпропетровська ОДА (ОВА) / Telegram / «Бабель»

Residential buildings, a bank, gas station, hotel, agribusiness, furniture production, administration building, 15 kiosks, three buses, trolleybus network, water and gas pipelines were damaged.