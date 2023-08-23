Budanov told the details of the special operation with the Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov told details about the Russian Mi-8 pilot who recently landed at one of the airfields of Ukraine.

"They lured, they were able to find, letʼs say, the right approach to a person. They were able to create the conditions to take out his entire family inconspicuously for everyone, and eventually create such conditions so that he could overrun this aircraft with a crew who did not know what was happening," he said in a conversation with Radio Svoboda.

In addition to the pilot, there were two more people on board. "When they realized where they sat down, they tried to, letʼs say, run away. Unfortunately, they were destroyed, I wish they were alive, but we have what we have, and our pilot feels great, he is doing well."

Budanov refused to comment on the pilotʼs motivation to cooperate with Ukraine. Instead, he noted that he considers this special operation to be one of the best carried out by his department in the entire history of Ukraine. The head of the GUR also announced a film for the anniversary of military intelligence on September 7, where he promises more details about the special operation. Also, this Russian pilot will probably be shown there.

The Mi-8 helicopter is currently in Kyiv, and no one is keeping the pilot "behind bars or something." Currently, the Russian military has two options, but "he is leaning towards being here [in Ukraine]."