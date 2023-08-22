Following the results of his foreign visits, the President announced the strengthening of Ukraineʼs security

Following his foreign visits, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced new security assistance — planes, armored vehicles, and the strengthening of Ukraineʼs air defense.

Zelensky recently visited Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark and Greece. In the latter, the "Ukraine — Balkans" summit was held.

The President held talks on the sidelines of the summit with Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Moldova, as well as with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"We are returning home with new political support, new agreements. Everyone clearly confirms the territorial integrity of Ukraine. There will be planes for Ukraine. There will be additional armored vehicles. We will strengthen air defense," said Zelensky.

He noted that the talks also focused on Ukraineʼs economy, exports, European and Euro-Atlantic integration. "At almost all meetings, they talked about protecting the export routes through the Black Sea and through the "corridors of solidarity" on land," the head of state said.

He added that "the overall result of these days is that Ukraine has become stronger."