SBU detained a woman who defrauded more than 500 families of injured and captured soldiers

In the Mykolaiv region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a woman who cheated more than 500 families of servicemen on the subject of the exchange of prisoners. She was informed of suspicion of fraud (Article 190 of the Criminal Code).

SBU writes about this.

The woman pretended to be a specialist in finding injured Ukrainian soldiers and took money from military families for her "services". For an amount of up to seven thousand hryvnias, the defendant promised to find the prisoner and find out information about him: whereabouts, state of health, etc.

However, as soon as the woman received money, she stopped communicating with the victims. So she managed to get almost two million hryvnias.

The organizer of the event created fake Internet groups on social networks called "Search for the missing" and "Come Back Alive". There she offered her services and left her bank card number.

SBU documented more than 50 cases of fraudsters receiving money from defrauded families. During the search, 20 mobile phones, a tablet and 64 SIM cards were found in the womanʼs possession, which she constantly changed.