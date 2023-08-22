The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary approved the appointment of Fedor Sandor as ambassador of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijártó approved the decision to appoint teacher and military officer Fedir Sándor as ambassador of Ukraine in Budapest.

Back in March, Ukraine submitted a request for an agreement for Fedir Sándor, but Hungarian President Katalin Novák approved it only on August 8. Then, according to the procedure, the decision signed by her was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country for signature by the minister.

The presidentʼs decision will become official when Sandor arrives in Budapest and presents her with credentials.

His predecessor as ambassador to Hungary Ludmila Nepop was dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelensky in July 2022.