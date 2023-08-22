Defense Industries Forum. The first Ukraine-France seminar will be held in September

In October, the International Defense Industries Forum will be held to create industrial alliances between Ukrainian and foreign companies. Before that, bilateral sessions will be held with each participating country. The first seminar will be for Ukraine and France.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to France Vadym Omelchenko informed about this in an interview with LB.

The Ukraine-France seminar is scheduled for the end of September. 30 French companies working in the defense industry will take part in it. The ambassador noted that there will also be a large number of producers from the Ukrainian side.