Bulgaria plans to start transferring Soviet armored vehicles to Ukraine in the fall

Bulgaria will send Ukraine about a hundred units of Soviet-style armored vehicles. Its transmission may begin at the end of September — at the beginning of October.
This was reported by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev at a joint briefing with Oleksiy Reznikov in Odesa.
The equipment is currently in the warehouses of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria. According to Tagarev, the department needs to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The agreement must be ratified by the Bulgarian parliament, and the deputies will return to their meetings in September.
- The Bulgarian government approved the draft agreement on the transfer of this armored vehicle on August 4. We are talking about armored personnel carriers, which are not needed and which the Ministry of Internal Affairs has never used, and has been paying for their maintenance and storage for the past 25 years. The machines are supplied to the Ukrainian army together with weapons and spare parts.