Bulgaria plans to start transferring Soviet armored vehicles to Ukraine in the fall

Bulgaria will send Ukraine about a hundred units of Soviet-style armored vehicles. Its transmission may begin at the end of September — at the beginning of October.

This was reported by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev at a joint briefing with Oleksiy Reznikov in Odesa.

The equipment is currently in the warehouses of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria. According to Tagarev, the department needs to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The agreement must be ratified by the Bulgarian parliament, and the deputies will return to their meetings in September.