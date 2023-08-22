General Staff: 410 Russians died in the war with Ukraine over the past day

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 410 soldiers, 4 tanks, 27 armored fighting vehicles and 31 artillery systems. In total, 258 340 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army unsuccessfully advanced in the Klishchiivka area (Donetsk region). Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the offensive of the occupiers in the area of Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka.

During the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation made six strikes against concentrations of Russian troops. Missile troops and artillery during the past day hit four control points, an area where the occupiers are concentrated, weapons and military equipment, and three artillery facilities.