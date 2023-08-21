Blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP: The first water line is operational — it will provide water to a quarter of Kryvyi Rih

The government launched the first line on the "Inhulets — Kryazheve" section of the main water pipeline, which was started to be built after the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka HPP.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reconstruction on August 21.

The first thread will allow approximately 25% of the population of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region to have access to water. Water from the Inhulets River is pumped by a pumping station to an underground pipeline, then through an open channel it enters the Southern Reservoir and is supplied to the residents of Kryvyi Rih. This process will take up to 10 days. In total, the link "Inhulets — Kryazheve" consists of four threads, the remaining three should be launched at the beginning of autumn.

Ahead is the launch of two more sections: "Marhanets — Nikopol — Pokrov" (length 40.9 km) and "Zaporizhzhia — Tomakivka — Marhanets" (76.7 km).