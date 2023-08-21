SBI reported the first results of the investigation of the explosion in the industrial zone of Kyiv. There are dead

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the explosion on the territory of the State Research Expert Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the industrial zone of Kyiv.

The press service of the department writes about it.

The explosion on August 19 killed four employees of the forensic center. Preliminary, experts investigated the explosive object that detonated. The explosion damaged the facade of the main building, cars and nearby houses.

SBI inspected the scene, ordered forensic and molecular genetic examinations, questioned the centerʼs employees and other witnesses.

Investigative actions are ongoing due to the fact of violation of the rules for handling explosive substances, which led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 267 of the Criminal Code).