The laureates of the Shevchenko Prize were announced in Borodyanka

The ceremony of awarding the Taras Shevchenko National Award was held in Borodyanka (Kyiv region).

This was reported by "Suspilne".

The prize was awarded to:

poetess Kateryna Kalytko for the book of poems "Order of Silent Women";

Taras Kompanichenko, Maksym Berezhniuk, Severyn Danileyko, Yaroslav Kryska, Serhii Okhrimchuk, performers of the band "Khoreya Kozatska" for the audio album "Songs of the Ukrainian Revolution";

literary critic Mykhailo Nazarenko for the book "Except for Kobzar". Anthology of Ukrainian literature 1792-1883" in two parts;

to journalist Vitaly Portnikov for journalistic articles and speeches in recent years;

director Iryna Cilyk for the documentary "The Earth is Blue, Like an Orange";

The size of the award is 429 thousand hryvnias. In the categories "Theatrical Art" and "Visual Art" no laureates were announced this year.

The laureates of the 2022 Shevchenko Prize were also awarded:

in the "Filmmaking" category, the award went to director Kateryna Gornostay with the full-length feature film "Stop Earth";

in the "Literature" nomination, the laureate was Tamara Gorikha Zernya with the novel "Dotsia";

Tamara Trunova, Natalka Vorozhbyt, Yuriy Larionov, Andriy Isayenko and Valeriya Khodos received the award in the "Theatrical Art" nomination for the play "Bad Roads" by the Kyiv Academic Theater of Drama and Comedy on the Left Bank of the Dnipro.

The Shevchenko Prize is the highest creative honor for a significant contribution to the development of culture and art in Ukraine. The prize has been awarded since 1961 until Taras Shevchenkoʼs birthday, which is celebrated on March 9.

It is awarded in seven nominations: literature, musical art, theater art, film art, visual art, publicism and journalism, literary studies and art studies.