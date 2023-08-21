General Staff: The Defense Forces destroyed 12 enemy tanks and 460 invaders over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 460 soldiers, 12 tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles and 19 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 257 930 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers launched an unsuccessful offensive in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv region), as well as in the vicinity of Kurdyumivka (Donetsk region). Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the Russian offensive on the outskirts of Maryinka.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out nine airstrikes against concentrations of Russian troops. Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit the enemyʼs command post and three artillery systems.