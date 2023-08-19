The head of the SBU told how Ukraine disguised explosives to blow up the Kerch Bridge

The head of the Security Service, Vasyl Malyuk, said that 21 tons of hexane were used for the October attack on the Kerch Bridge. It was masked with plastic wrap so that scanners at checkpoints would not detect the explosives.

"We went through the seven circles of hell and used the dark side of many Russians," Malyuk said in an interview with NV.

SBU employees specially selected such a thickness of the film that the scanners at the checkpoints would not notice the explosives.

In addition, the SBU bypassed special jammers that confuse GPS coordinates. So, on October 8, 2022, a load of "film" exploded in the middle of the bridge.