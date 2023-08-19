Ukrainian fighters eliminated another 500 occupiers and 56 pieces of equipment

Last day, the Defense Forces eliminated 500 invaders and 56 pieces of equipment, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the occupiers on August 18 are estimated to be:

257,010 occupiers were liquidated;

tanks — 4,340 (+8);

armored fighting vehicles — 8,424 (+14);

artillery systems — 5,212 (+19);

MLRS — 714;

air defense means — 486;

aircraft — 315;

helicopters – 316;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 4,282 (+6);

cruise missiles — 1,406;

ships/boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 7,665 (+7);

special equipment — 785 (+2).

Last day, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked in four directions.

At the same time, the Defense Forces continue their offensive in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.