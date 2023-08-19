Defense forces destroyed 15 of the 17 drones overnight

On the night of August 19, the Russians launched 17 Shahed-136/131 drones from the north. Air defense forces eliminated 15 BpLA.

This is reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, on August 18, the air defense managed to destroy six unmanned aerial vehicles of operational-tactical level of various types and one strike type "Lancet".

Over the past 24 hours, Air Force aviation has carried out more than 10 group strikes on the objects and areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.