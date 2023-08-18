“Nova Poshta” will deliver parcels for military personnel free of charge

"Nova Poshta" will deliver parcels for the military free of charge, anyone who wants to can use the program.
For this you need:
- fill out the form at the link;
- specify for which division the delivery is made;
- get a promotional code (the application will be considered within two working days).
You can get an unlimited number of promotional codes, but the total volume of shipments for them is up to 1000 kg per week.
- "Nova Poshta" branches are already operating in Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic, with a delivery time of 3 days or more.