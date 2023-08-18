MDI: Russia mobilizes 20 000 people every month

In Russia, approximately 20 000 people are mobilized for the war against Ukraine every month.

A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov reported this.

According to him, a full-fledged mobilization campaign and mobilization measures are ongoing in Russia.

"These measures continue every day and every month, and every month several dozen, approximately 20 000 people are mobilized," noted the representative of the MDI.

Yusov reminded that recently the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin stated that 45 thousand Muscovians are allegedly at the front.

"Before that, they were talking about 35 000, that is, the mayor of Moscow admitted that in a few months only 10 000 Muscovians were additionally mobilized. In different ways, with different tools, different methods, but this campaign continues," the military intelligence officer emphasized.

Yusov noted that mobilized Russians are forced to sign contracts or are otherwise involved in the war.

"For the most part, it is not about the children of officials or millionaires. No, these are guest workers or people who recently received a Russian passport. This, by the way, is another indicator today, a criterion — obtaining a Russian passport creates a potential threat that with a very high probability a person will be captured and sent by Putin to war in Ukraine," stated the representative of the MDI.