Israel extended medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees

Israel has extended medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees until the end of 2023.

This was reported by the Israeli ambassador in Kyiv Michael Brodsky.

This was preceded by the statement of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, who called on official Jerusalem to abandon its intention to cancel medical insurance for Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Eli Cohen assured the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba that the issue of health insurance for Ukrainians will be resolved in the near future.