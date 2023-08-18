FP: US presidential candidate DeSantis wants to remove aid to Ukraine from policy priorities

One of the possible candidates for the US presidency from the Republicans Ron DeSantis wants to remove aid to Ukraine from Washingtonʼs priorities. He plans to focus on the confrontation with China.

This was reported by Foreign Policy with reference to sources close to the politician.

According to them, DeSantis plans to give a big campaign speech on China to boost Republican ratings. Thus, the politician wants to focus foreign policy on countering the PRC and deprioritize military aid to Ukraine.