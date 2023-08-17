High Anti-Corruption Court found Eurosolidarity Peopleʼs Deputy Artur Gerasimov guilty of false declaration, and then he was released from punishment

The higher anti-corruption court found Peopleʼs Deputy from the "European Solidarity" faction Artur Gerasimov guilty of declaring false information.
The court imposed a fine of 51,000 hryvnias on the peopleʼs deputy and deprived him of the right to hold official positions for one year. In addition, 55,000 hryvnias of procedural costs were collected from Gerasimov. He can appeal the verdict within 30 days.
However, the deputy was released from serving his sentence due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
- On January 16, 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau informed the Peopleʼs Deputy from "European Solidarity" Artur Gerasimov about the suspicion. In 2020, he did not declare an estate and a parking space in the Spanish province of Alicante, which he has owned with his wife since 2013. Also, more than $1.6 thousand in accounts in Ukrainian banks turned out to be undeclared.
- Artur Gerasimov himself called the delivery of the indictment to him a "show" for the sake of "distractions" and "inflating the case." He stated that he bought an estate in Spain with money he had earned before politics.