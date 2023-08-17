High Anti-Corruption Court found Eurosolidarity Peopleʼs Deputy Artur Gerasimov guilty of false declaration, and then he was released from punishment

The higher anti-corruption court found Peopleʼs Deputy from the "European Solidarity" faction Artur Gerasimov guilty of declaring false information.

The court imposed a fine of 51,000 hryvnias on the peopleʼs deputy and deprived him of the right to hold official positions for one year. In addition, 55,000 hryvnias of procedural costs were collected from Gerasimov. He can appeal the verdict within 30 days.

However, the deputy was released from serving his sentence due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.