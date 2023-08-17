NABU allowed a pre-trial special investigation against the ex-Minister of Defense

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) allowed a special pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings against the former general director of "Ukrspecexport", and later the general director of the "Ukroboronprom" concern, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and an adviser to the president.

This was reported in the press service of NABU.

The agency does not name the person involved, but the list of positions indicates that it is Dmytro Salamatin.

According to the investigation, in 2010-2012, when the suspect was in the position of general director of "Ukrspecexport" and "Ukroboronprom", he and his accomplices organized the signing of an agency agreement with a non-resident company, as well as a number of additional agreements and acts of acceptance of work, which contained false information about the provided agency services. On the basis of these documents, the "agent" was paid more than $23.8 million (at the then NBU exchange rate — more than UAH 190 million).

NABU and SAP are also investigating other episodes of possible corrupt activity involving the suspect. A pre-trial investigation is ongoing.