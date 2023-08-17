There are 112 000 officially registered unemployed people in Ukraine

As of the beginning of August, 112 300 unemployed people were registered in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, 127 000 people have already been employed.

This is evidenced by the data of the State Employment Service.

In the total number of registered unemployed, men made up 28%, and women — 72%.

By age group: 22% of the registered unemployed were under the age of 35; 29% — between the ages of 35 and 44; 29% — between the ages of 45 and 55; 20% are over 55 years old.

By education: 43% of the registered unemployed had a higher education, 36% had a professional and technical education, and 21% had a general secondary education.

Regionally, the largest number of vacancies was registered in Kyiv employment centers — 10 200, in Lviv region — 8 400, in Dnipropetrovsk region — 4 300, in Odesa — 3 800, in Kyiv region — 3 300, in Khmelnytskyi region — 2 500 vacancies.