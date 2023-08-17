SBU declared the suspicion to the blogger Victoria Kokhanovska, who provoked clashes during actions in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the blogger Victoria Kokhanovska — she publicly denied the armed aggression of Russia and provoked religious hatred.

Kokhanovska took an active part in the provocations on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra at the end of March and the beginning of April 2023. In addition, on Facebook, she denied the facts of Russian armed aggression and called the war in Ukraine "an internal civil conflict." She also published her own pseudo-forecasts on the social network about the "inevitability" of seizing the entire territory of the state and tried to discredit the Ukrainian military.

Then her content was picked up by Russian TV channels and Internet resources, which presented her distorted information as the position of ordinary citizens of Ukraine. Linguistic examination confirmed the facts of Kokhanovskaʼs activities in favor of Russia.

She was informed of the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — production, distribution of materials denying armed aggression against Ukraine and pretending to be an internal civil conflict.