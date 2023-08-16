Ukraine was not invited to the G20 summit. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on receiving an invitation

Ukraine is not on the list of invitees to the G20 summit, which will be held in India on September 9-10. This was confirmed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subramanyam Jaishankar, EFE writes.

According to him, in addition to the G20 countries, India has invited nine countries — Spain, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mauritius, Egypt, the Netherlands, Oman, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.

Jaishakar noted that Indiaʼs decision not to invite Ukraine was made in view of the fact that the G20 stands for growth and development and not for conflict resolution, which, they say, should take place in the UN Security Council.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytsky, said on the air of the telethon that Ukraine, together with its partners, is working to receive an official invitation to the summit because it will concern, in particular, economic problems.

"We believe that what the Russian Federation is doing to end the "grain agreement" is a challenge not only for the countries of Africa and Asia, but also for the world economies," he said.