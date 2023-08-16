The SBU detained an official of the Lviv City Council and a local architect for corruption

The security service arrested the acting head of one of the departments of the Lviv City Council and a local architect for bribery.

This was reported in the Lviv Department of the SBU.

A city official together with an accomplice provided work permits for a bribe. They were caught red-handed while receiving another bribe.

For $1,500, the official guaranteed the approval of permit documents for the reconstruction of real estate within the historical part of Lviv.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches and seized money and relevant permits. The bribe-taking official and his accomplice were informed of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: