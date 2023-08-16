The USA introduced sanctions against companies from Russia, Kazakhstan and Slovakia

The US has imposed sanctions against companies from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Slovakia because of their ties to North Korea.

This was reported in the press service of the US Ministry of Finance.

The company DEFENSE ENGINEERING from Kazakhstan, "Verus" LLC from Russia, and VERSOR SRO from Slovakia were included in the list of restrictions.

Lebanese citizen Zuhair Subhi Nakhla, as well as the Lebanese National Organization for the Protection and Development of the Forest Ecological Environment and Animal Wealth, were also placed on the US sanctions list due to connections with Hezbollah.