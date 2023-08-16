Finland will create the largest strategic reserve in Europe due to the nuclear threats of Russia

Finland will create the largest strategic reserve in the European Union in case of emergencies. It is intended for Northern and Eastern Europe.

Bloomberg writes about it.

The project is financed by the European Commission. €242 million will be spent on it.

“Chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear threats are more likely due to the current global situation, and this also motivates the European Commission. This is also related to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine," said Tarja Rantala, project manager at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Finland.

Reserves will accumulate during 2024. There will be protective and measuring equipment, detectors, rapid tests, as well as medicines and vaccines. By the end of 2023, Finland will also develop guidelines for the management and deployment of these resources.