Switzerland has joined European sanctions against Russia

The Federal Council of Switzerland adopted new sanctions against Russia.

This was reported in the press service of the Swiss government.

The Federal Council banned 87 Russian companies from exporting dual purpose goods. Among them are companies from third countries that delivered such goods to Russia.

In addition, Switzerland banned the export to the Russian Federation of electronic components and precursors for chemical weapons, and also prohibited the transfer of intellectual property rights or trade secrets to Russia regarding various goods. This was done so that goods that cannot be delivered to Russia are not produced there.

Aviation fuel and fuel additives have been banned from transit through Russia.

Switzerland continued the current ban on the sale of securities to Russians, regardless of the currency in which they are denominated.