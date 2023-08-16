The Bureau of Economic Security was headed by Andriy Pashchuk. This is the third manager in a year

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has appointed Andriy Pashchuk as a temporary acting official.

The Bureau reported this on August 16.

Pashchuk has been working at BES since November 2022, he was appointed as the winner of the competition among full-time employees of the Bureau.

Andriy Pashchuk.

The previous manager Eduard Fedorov was dismissed on August 14. His predecessor Vadym Melnyk was dismissed on April 11 of his own free will — after the MPs were dissatisfied with the Bureauʼs work. Melnyk attributed the lack of necessary reforms to a lack of time and money.