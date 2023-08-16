The Ministry of Defense denies “Newsweek” information about the possible replacement of Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi

The American edition of Newsweek, citing sources close to the Ukrainian government, wrote about the alleged possibility of "replacing the military leadership of Ukraine headed by Valerii Zaluzhnyi." The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says that this is Russian propaganda, reports "Liga.net".

With reference to an anonymous person, the publication writes about "disagreements in the Ukrainian leadership regarding the offensive strategy", so in the future "unsatisfactory combat operations may lead to changes in the Ukrainian military command".

The Ministry of Defense called this material a "spreading", noting that there is a direct connection between the military and the political leadership of the country.

"Confidence in the military command is an important prerequisite for victory," said a representative of the department.

According to him, reports of disagreements between the military and political leadership are Kremlin propaganda actively promoted by the Russians.