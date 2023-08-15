Poland hosted the largest military parade since the Cold War

Warsaw is hosting the largest military parade since the end of the Cold War. Today is the Day of the Polish Army — the 103rd anniversary of Polandʼs victory over Bolshevik Russia in the Battle of Warsaw. Then the Ukrainian troops of the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic helped the Poles win. In history, this event is known as the Miracle on the Vistula.

A column of two thousand soldiers and 200 units of military equipment passed through the Polish capital. 92 planes and helicopters flew in the sky.

Polish developments were shown at the parade — Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles and Krab self-propelled artillery installations, as well as American M1A1 Abrams tanks, HIMARS missile launchers and Patriot air defense systems, and South Korean K2 tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers.

Helicopters, including the American Black Hawk and F-16 and FA-50 fighters, were responsible for the air part of the parade.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in a military convoy in a jeep, who emphasized that the last eight years of the ruling "Law and Justice" party have become "the time of reconstruction of the Polish army."