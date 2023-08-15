The government allocated 1.2 billion hryvnias to strengthen defense lines in Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions

The government has allocated 1.2 billion hryvnias for the construction of military engineering and fortification facilities in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

At the request of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 911.5 million hryvnias were directed, and more than 363 million hryvnias were allocated to the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration. The customers and executors of these works are regional military administrations.