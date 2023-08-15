The government allocated 1.2 billion hryvnias to strengthen defense lines in Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions

The government has allocated 1.2 billion hryvnias for the construction of military engineering and fortification facilities in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.
This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
At the request of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 911.5 million hryvnias were directed, and more than 363 million hryvnias were allocated to the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration. The customers and executors of these works are regional military administrations.
- Russian troops launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when they occupied Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions. In April, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall they de-occupied parts of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. Currently, 29 settlements of the region remained under occupation in Kharkiv region. The occupiers are still periodically shelling Kharkiv and regularly the border towns of the region.