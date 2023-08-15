The commanders of the National Guard awarded almost 14 million “combat” awards and received suspicions

The Security Service, together with the Security Intelligence Service and the leadership of the National Guard, exposed the machinations of the command of one of the brigades of the military formation stationed in the Kyiv region.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

From February 24 to August 2022, those involved illegally "rewarded" themselves almost 14 million hryvnias.

Being in the rear, the officials unjustifiably charged themselves and their subordinates a monthly supplement — "combat" 100,000 hryvnias. The deputy commander — the chief of staff of the military unit — was involved in the machinations. He signed reports on awarding "combat" bonuses to his subordinates — the division commander, the commander of the 3rd battalion, the head of the personnel accounting department, the deputy commander of the 1st battalion and the company commander.

The chief of staff of the military unit and five of his subordinates were informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (negligent attitude to military service). Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for them is being resolved. The suspects face up to 8 years in prison.