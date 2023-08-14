The Defense Forces hit the command post of the Russians in the village of Yuryivka near Mariupol

On Monday, August 14, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of the Russian troops located in the "Hvylia" sanatorium in the village of Yuryivka near the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

This was confirmed by the Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko wrote that the local residents were not injured, that the local residents were not injured, and the number of injured among the Russian military is counted in dozens. Occupiers from the "DPR" reported that Ukraine launched two long-range missiles.