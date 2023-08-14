The head of the diplomatic mission of Ukraine Oleksandr Senchenko died in Armenia

The temporary charge dʼaffaires of Ukraine Oleksandr Senchenko, who headed the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the country, died in Armenia.

Information about the death of the diplomat was confirmed to "Babel" by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The day before, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reported that a Ukrainian diplomat drowned in Lake Sevan.

It happened on the evening of August 13 — the rescuers, while on duty 25 m from the shore, noticed a man in the water who had disappeared while swimming.

Medics who arrived at the scene declared death.