A passenger plane from Norway flew over Ukraine, despite the ban on such flights

A Norwegian passenger plane on its way to Turkey flew into the closed airspace of Ukraine, violating the original route due to a storm.

The Norwegian publication NRK writes about it.

BBN Airline confirmed the incident, which took place on July 25, and said it would prevent this from happening in the future.

The crew of the plane decided to change the route and fly over the sky of Ukraine despite the ban — to avoid the storm. The plane turned from northeastern Hungary to southwestern Ukraine, after which it entered the airspace of Romania.

The publication addressed the airline with a few more questions, in particular, did the passengers know that they were over Ukraine, did they inform the Ukrainian authorities about crossing the airspace, how long the plane was in the sky over Ukraine. However, BBN Airline did not respond. Similarly, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine have not yet responded to NRKʼs request.