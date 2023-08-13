In the Kherson region, the number of victims of Russian shelling increased to 7

A 12-year-old boy, who was pulled out from under the rubble of a house in the village of Shyroka Balka, died in the hospital. The number of victims of shelling on August 13 in Kherson region increased to seven.

This was reported to the regional prosecutorʼs office.

The boyʼs entire family also died — his mother, father, and sister, who was born 23 days ago.

In addition to his family, a local resident died in Shyroka Balka due to artillery fire. Two men died in Stanislav in the Kherson region. Another woman was injured.